PDP governors meet in Abuja

…Ninth Assembly leadership tops agenda

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Govenors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Thursday night met in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The meeting which held at the Bayelsa State Governor’s lodge, Maitama, Abuja deliberated on the leadership of the 9th Assembly following the adjournment of the 8th National Assembly sine die on Thursday.

Present at the meeting as at the time of filing this report were Governors Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

Others included Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Nyesom Wike (Rivers) and Bello Matawalle (Adamawa).

Meanwhile the trio of the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Senator Bukola Saraki and Hon. Yakubu Dogara as well as Senator Walid Jibrin, chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees also attended the meeting.