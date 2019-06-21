PDP condemns alleged raid on Gov. Ishaku’s residence

… Taks IGP to fish out culprits

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Friday condemned the alleged invasion of the Abuja residence of Taraba state Governor, Darius Ishaku, by police operatives.

The party in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan described the alleged invasion as unlawful and provocative adding that it cannot be justified under any guise whatsoever.

It added that such assault on a governor’s residence was a direct attack on the nation’s democratic order and must not be swept under the carpet like previous invasions of residents of some PDP elected officials in the past.

The statement read: “Our party holds that the invasion of Governor Ishaku’s residence is criminal and in total violation of the spirit of the immunity clause under the 1999 Constitution (as amended); a desecration of the sanctity of the government house and a rude assault on the sensibility of the people of Taraba state and Nigerians in general.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note that such invasion of the resident of an elected state governor is a direct pointer that our democracy is under attack by anti-democratic forces that seek to subvert the rule of law, foist a siege mentality on the citizenry and ultimately destabilize our nation for their selfish political gains.

“The PDP therefore calls on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar to immediately fish out those behind the invasion and unravel their intensions.”

The statement also urged the police to beef up security around the governor Ishaku and his family members as well as take steps to forestall a repeat of such “unwarranted attack.”