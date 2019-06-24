PDP chieftain slams DSP over appointments

ASABA—A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, has taken a swipe at the new Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege over the recently announced appointments of personal aides made by the senator.

Oghenesivbe noted that Senator Omo-Agege’s preference for the Yoruba over the Urhobo in his appointments has vindicated those who have accused him of exhibiting a dual personality, saying this posture was antithetical to the famed pan-Urhobo disposition of modern political leaders like former governor, Chief James Ibori.

He described the senator’s action as a betrayal of the cause of the Urhobo Nation and youths in particular, as signaled by ”the misappropriation of top political appointments by the first Urhobo Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who pitched tent with the Yoruba Nation to the disadvantage of Delta State and the good people of Urhobo Ethnic Nationality in Delta Central Senatorial District.”

In a statement yesterday, made available to newsmen in Asaba, Oghenesivbe lamented that the Deputy Senate President’s action amounted to a misappropriation of political opportunity from the perspective of the Urhobo Nation, save the appointment of his chief of staff, Dr Otive Igbuzor, who hails from Senator Omo-Agege’s native Orogun in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

In a release, titled ”DSP Ovie Agege, Misappropriation of Political Appointments and the Regrets of Urhobo Nation,” Oghenesivbe claimed that Senator Omo-Agege was more interested in feathering the political and economic nest of the Yoruba Nation of South-West geo-political zone than promoting the interest of Delta Central senatorial district, and Urhobo ethnic nationality upon whose shoulders he climbed to power as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Oghenesivbe, who was the executive assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on communications in the last dispensation, said, ”True to his unpredictable nature, (Senator Omo-Agege) recently shocked Delta State and Urhobo Nation by appointing his top media aides from the Yoruba Nation of the South-West, not minding the socioeconomic disadvantage his actions brings to South-South, Delta State and Delta Central Senatorial District, pointing to show that the 9th NASS Assembly DSP (Deputy Senate President), is insensitive to the plight of the economically disadvantaged Urhobo Nation.

”Dr Itive Igbuzor, is Omo-Agege’s Chief of Staff and hails from Orogun community with the DSP. That in itself does not pose much problem because of the sound credentials and wealth of experience garnered by Igbuzor, a pastor, a well known public speaker and pharmacist of no mean repute, even though some prominent Urhobo leaders are not comfortable with his appointment.

”DSP Agege is from Orogun and it is only fair that his Chief of Staff should come from another axis of Delta Central, comprising eight local government areas. As it is today, Ughelli North and Orogun community are highly favoured to the detriment of seven Local Government Areas. Senator Agege’s wrong choice of top media aides points to the fact that Delta State and Urhobo Nation are yet to produce qualified and experienced journalists and as such the Yoruba Nation is best suited to man his media unit as DSP.

”I wish to corroborate the apt submission of one of Agege’s diehard supporters and writer who said the DSP’s blunder further attests to the popular assumption that Urhobos are known, over the years, not to help their own once they climb to the enviable corridors of political power. I agree with him to the exclusion of Chief James Ibori, Senator Ighoyota Amori and a few others, who did the needful to position some eligible sons and daughters of Urhobo Nation in strategic positions from 1999 till date and still counting.

”It is therefore safe to assert that those depending on the DSP slot for Urhobo Nation may have to wait a little longer because the signs emanating from Orogun openly suggest that Agege does not have the interest of Urhobo Nation at heart.”

He said that the people of Urhobo ethnic extraction should not expect a messiah in Omo-Agege though he happens to be the first Urhobo politician to attain the position of Deputy Senate President, saying he appeared poised to betray his people again as he allegedly did the PDP, his former party and mentors that thrust him into political limelight in Delta State.

According to Oghenesivbe, ”The way and manner Senator Omo-Agege betrayed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his political mentors in Delta State is still fresh in our memory. Those he backstabbed politically are also prominent sons and leaders of Urhobo Nation; but this time around, he went a little further to betray our youth, women and those who day and night believed in him as a possible political Messiah.”

He further described the deputy senate president as selfish and ”an agent of disunity in Urhobo Nation”, expressing sympathy for Urhobo youths who could not see through what he called ”the poisonous ‘Agege Voodoo’ tearing Delta Central apart.’

The legal practitioner and political communication expert stated, ”I pity our youth who spent sleepless nights promoting Agege’s DSP ambition; they abused anybody who spoke a word against him, and turned those criticising Agege into a punching bag. They called Oghenesivbe Fred Latimore unprintable names and went further to invoke all evil spirits and ancestors of Urhobo nation against Omo-Agege haters.

”I cry today because the hopes of Urhobo youth, women and stakeholders are gradually being eroded and DSP Omo-Agege, who is temporarily on top, cares not about your wailing and regrets.”