PDP chides Buhari over “Necessary Evil” remark

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday, berated President Muhammadu Buhari for referring to residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja as “necessary evil” while addressing a delegation of the city on a Sallah homage at the State House on Tuesday.

The party said such resort to branding of Nigerians for rightly exercising their rights is completely unpresidential and must be condemned by all.

In a statement issued yesterday by party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP described President Buhari’s comment as inciting, divisive and “capable of demonizing innocent compatriots and setting them up for victimization by overzealous agencies.”

The statement continued: “President Buhari should note that he was not only rejected by FCT residents but also by an overwhelming majority of Nigerians across the states of the federation, who voted massively for the PDP, only for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to subvert the will of the people in his favour; consequent upon which our party and presidential candidate have headed for the retrieval of this stolen mandate at the tribunal.”

The statement also flayed the President for saying that “to make FCT secure is to make myself secure and the Vice President”.

“The party holds that it is the duty of the President to provide security for all parts of the country, irrespective of where he and the Vice President reside or how Nigerians cast their votes.

“The PDP maintains that the security of lives of all Nigerians ought to have been paramount to the President and not determined by inessential factors, if indeed he has the interest of the people at heart.”

It called on the first citizen to apologize to Nigerians for his alleged divisive comment even as it enjoined Nigerians to continue in their determination to “retrieve the stolen Presidential mandate at the tribunal, so as to have an administration that truly cares for the citizens, in line with the provisions of our laws.”