Osun in safe hands with Oyetola — APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun says the state has reason to hope and trust that the future of the state is safe under the leadership of Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola.

The party made this known in a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesman in the state, Mr Kunle Oyatomi.

” In less than a year of being mandated by the people of the state to succeed ex-Governor Rauf Aregbesola , the present governor had done tremendously well.

” The new governor has surefooted continuity on the progressive lane of development that distinguished Osun from other states,” he said.

According to him, the party is optimistic that the administration will continue to secure international assistance as well as attract investment to the state.

Oyatomi added that the party had referenced the consolidation of healthcare delivery which the Oyetola -led government had carried out within six months that had brought the services to all electoral wards in the state.(NAN)