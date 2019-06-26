Osinbajo flags off African Circle Liquid waste treatment plant

The multi-million naira state of the art liquid waste treatment plant built by African Circle Pollution Management Limited, ACPML, has been commissioned by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi, Osinbajo in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The multi-purpose facility which is built on the Build, Operate and Transfer, BOT, agreement ACPML signed with the Federal Government is situated in Port Harcourt Dockyard, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Osinbajo reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to the ideals of the environment, maritime and the oil and gas industries in the policies formulation and implementation of the President Mohammadu Buhari’s administration.

He stated that the unveiling of the plant was significant in many ways as it would help Nigeria to meet global standards and practices as prescribed by the various conventions and guidelines of the United Nations, UN, specialised agency, the International Maritime Organisation, IMO.

Osinbajo expressed delight that ACPML, as an indigenous waste management organisation, saddled with the responsibility of collection, storage, processing and disposal of ship-generated waste in the country, has not looked back since it began operation over a decade ago.

Chairman of ACPML, Abdulsalam Abubakar, said the building of the waste treatment plant was part of its contractual agreement with the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, and its commitment to a cleaner maritime environment in line with global standards and practices. According to him, the liquid waste treatment plant is not only fully automated but has the capacity to handle several functions that vital to the delivery of ACPML mandate.

Former governor of Ogun State and a member of the Board Management Committee, BMC, of ACPML, Chief Olusegun Osoba, in his remarks disclosed that the plant cost the company about US$8 million. He commended the Managing Director of the NPA, Ms Hadiza Bala Usman, for the support she has been giving to the company since her appointment as the boss of the government agency.

He enjoined the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to help in the provision of land required for the building of ACPML facility in Bonny Island, Rivers State, even as he revealed that the landowners had made things difficult for the firm.

Wike, in his response, expressed his willingness to support ACPML to deliver on its assignment on the condition that the company employs indigenes of Rivers State in its facilities.