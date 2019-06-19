Oliseh sad, proud of Super Falcons

Nigeria legend Sunday Oliseh has heaped praise on the Super Falcons despite bowing to a 1-0 loss against France in their final Group A game at the Women’s World Cup.

Thomas Dennerby’s ladies held the hosts until the 79th minute when VAR ruled in favour of France to take their penalty twice.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was adjudged to have come off her line early which gave Wendie Renard an opportunity to retake the penalty and score after her first attempt had gone off target.

The defeat left Nigeria in third spot in Group A with three points from three matches.

They now await their fate to progress to the next round as one of the four best losers in the group stage. However, Oliseh was pleased with the spirit shown by Thomas Dennerby’s ladies.

“Extremely proud of our Super Falcons at the World Cup, Oliseh tweeted.

“These girls gave it everything against a French side cheered on by a nearly full stadium and a doubtful retaken penalty.

“I am sad, disappointed, but proud of these girls.”