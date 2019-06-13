Ogun Customs rakes in N1.1bn, surpasses revenue target

…Seizes 38 vehicles, 7,000 bags of foreign rice

Apparently, the Ogun Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, is in a rage against unrepentant smugglers operating within its area of coverage.

This is evident on the mind boggling seizures recorded by the Command in the month of May, 2019.

The seized items, which include 38 units of vehicles, 7,030 bags of foreign rice, 411 kegs of petrol, second hand clothing’s, over 1,835 pairs of foot-wears, three bags of sugar (50kg each), 372 kegs of vegetable oil and three units of motorcycles, were unveiled during a press conference.

Briefing Journalists at Idiroko, the Customs Area Controller, CAC, of Ogun Command, Comptroller Michael Agbara, disclosed that the items were intercepted through strategic enforcement measures put in place to tackle illicit trade, in line with the Federal Government policy on development of agriculture to boost local rice production in Nigeria.

Comptroller Agbara also revealed a record of huge revenue collection of over N1.1 billion made by the Command within the same month.

The Ogun Customs CAC stated that the seized items mentioned above amounted to a total Duty Paid Value, DPV, of N201.9 million.

He explained that with over N1.1 billion generated, the Command surpassed its revenue target with N488.3 million, out of a monthly target of N643.4 million.

He emphasized that Ogun Command will continue to dialogue and sensitize the public on economic implications of smuggling to the nation’s economy.

During the press conference, our correspondent observed that seized items were so many, as the entire premises of Ogun Command was occupied with prohibited goods.

Seized vehicles, foreign rice, petroleum product and other items were seen all over the place, even up to the entrance of the Command.