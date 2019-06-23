Breaking News
Obi, Obaseki at Pastor Ize-Iyamu’s wife’s birthday

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, at the weekend joined chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and former Vice Presidential candidate on the platform of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi and other dignitaries at the birthday celebration ceremony of Pastor Ize-Iyamu’s wife, Prof. Mrs Idia Ize-Iyamu, in Benin City, the state capital.

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki (right); and Chieftain of Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, at the birthday thanksgiving service in honour of Pastor Ize-Iyamu and his wife, in Benin City, on Friday, June 21, 2019.

Speaking to journalists during the ceremony at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Abundant Life Parish, Obaseki described Mrs Ize-Iyamu, who clocked 50, as a celebrated professor and woman of repute.
Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki (right); and Former Anambra State Governor and Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, at the birthday thanksgiving service in honour of Pastor Ize-Iyamu and his wife, in Benin City, on Friday, June 21, 2019.

“It is a golden age and she is a woman of immeasurable value not just to her husband and family but to her community. She is a religious woman and I celebrate with her, wish her well and wish her more opportunities to contribute to our society,” the governor said.

The governor since coming to power has maintained a dignified, brotherly poise in relating with his opponents, courting those within his party and outside with his good-natured politics and enthronement of mutual respect as the hallmark of inter-party relations.

The birthday celebration was spiced with music and drama presentations from different groups and exhortation from the Bible.

L-R: Chieftain of Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu; his wife, Prof. Idia Ize-Iyamu; Former Anambra State Governor and Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi; and Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, at the birthday thanksgiving service in honour of Pastor Ize-Iyamu and his wife, in Benin City, on Friday, June 21, 2019.


