NYSC withdraws Corps members from “war zone areas” in Niger State

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—The National Youth Service Corps , NYSC, has said that it would not take the risk of posting new Corps members to Local Government currently being invaded by Bandits where many lives have been confirmed lost.

The body has also withdrawn those already serving in the “war ravaged” areas for the protection of lives of the Corps members.

The State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi who disclosed this while briefing Journalists after the swearing-in ceremony of Corps members at the NYSC orientation camp, Paiko, yesterday, said the safety of lives of those members are paramount to them and that they cannot risk their lives.

“Officials of the NYSC in the areas affected by the bandits have been mandated to send updates of places with crisis to the state office and we will not post any Corps members to these areas because we cannot afford to lose any of them,” Ajayi remarked.

According to her, “Our eyes are on the Corps members for the whole one year; we are their parents and guardians and we cannot do otherwise than to protect them.”

‘’We have recalled all our Corps members from those crisis areas and re-posted them and we will not send any of them to areas where bandits have carried out their attacks.

“Though, we are aware that Niger State government and security agencies are on top of the situation but we will not rely on this assurance and so for now, we will not post any of them to these areas until there are confirmed reports that the places are safe,” the State Coordinator remarked.

Niger state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello while declaring the Orientation Camp open, assured Corps members of adequate security across the state despite the pocket of crisis in some council areas of the state.

The Governor said, “It is true that the nation is facing some security challenges even though government at all levels are putting necessary modalities in place to prevent any breach of law and order but I can assure you that we enjoy relative peace here in Niger State and we will continue to do everything possible to protect everybody’s lives and property.”