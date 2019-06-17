NSE set to accelerate Islamic Finance in Nigeria

THE Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, in partnership with REDmoney Group, is set to hold the inaugural edition of the IFN Nigeria Forum themed, “Harnessing the Islamic Finance Sector for Infrastructure Development and Economic Growth”. The forum, according to the NSE, is aimed at promoting the growth and development of the Nigerian Islamic Finance industry and facilitate the growth of a new asset class in the capital market.

The IFN Nigeria Forum 2019 will be headlined by Ms Mary Uduk, Acting Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC.

Speaking about the forum, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, Head, Trading Business Division, NSE, said that “Islamic assets are gaining momentum as an alternative investment avenue in Nigeria and globally. The IFN Nigeria Forum affirms our commitment to stimulating non-interest capital market products innovation. It will offer us the opportunity to deepen our engagement with our stakeholder. It will also provide us with important insights that will enable us to take a leap forward in the development of innovative and practical solutions to propel the Islamic capital market which will aid Nigeria in achieving its Sustainable Development Agenda.”