NLNG Train 7: Wike pledges active support as firm tasks contractors on safety

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has assured Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, operating in Bonny of his administration’s commitment to supporting the realisation of much-anticipated Train 7 of the company.

Wike gave the assurance, yesterday, at Government House, Port Harcourt, when he addressed the visiting NLNG team led by its Managing Director, Tony Attah, who gave him (governor) update on efforts towards achieving Train 7 and the development values it holds for Rivers.

The governor said: “Train 7 is key to the development of Rivers State. We are glad it will soon take off. I am happy with the quantum of jobs it will create. However, these jobs should not be cleaners and unskilled workers.

Attah had told Wike, “The NLNG Train 7 will also create about 10 to 15 thousand jobs. It will build the skills and capacity of the people in the state. The final investment decision will be taken in October.”

Meanwhile, Attah has also charged Chief Executive Officers of contractors to the company to be proactive in promoting the safety of operations.

Attah gave the charge at the 3rd Contractors’ CEOs Safety Leadership Conference, driven by NLNG, to push its safety campaign of zero injuries, zero fatalities and zero leaks throughout its operations.

He said: “As we celebrate our milestones of safely and reliably exporting LNG cargoes across the globe, we look forward to securing our licence to grow our operations, brand and market through Train 7 Expansion Project. This will reinforce our reputation as a significant and trustworthy player in the global LNG market.”