NLC tasks lawmakers on quality representation

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ondo State council, has urged lawmakers in the newly inaugurated 9th Assembly in the state to enact bills that would bring  quality representation to their people.

This  appeal is contained in a press statement issued on Sunday in Akure by the  state Chairman of the NLC, Mr Sunday Adeleye to congratulate the lawmakers.

The 9th Assembly was inaugurated last Monday.

Adeleye said that  the lawmakers as the direct representatives of the people should  work hard to give quality representation through the  passage into laws of  bills that would impact positively on the people of the state.

 

“NLC believes that the re-election of the Speaker, Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun and his Deputy, Hon. Ogundeji Iroju as presiding officers of the Assembly is a clear indication that they will act as the  bridge between the government and the people.

“The Congress urges the lawmakers to regularly visit and interact with their constituents for them  to understudy  their challenges and how government can address such,” he said.

Adeleye also  urged  the 9th assembly to always  interface with  the relevant stakeholders, including the organised labour unions  on how to move the state forward.

“It  stressed the need for the new parliamentarians to pay more attention to their oversight functions as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

 

“It is the opinion of the NLC that such will put the executive arm on their toes to implement laws and budgetary provisions passed by the Assembly for the benefit of the masses.

” The  union also  appeals to the  lawmakers to take labour friendly decisions that will motivate and enhance the productivity of the state workforce.

“The Assembly should give maximum support to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to implement the new minimum wage of N30,000 in the state.

“The workers’ union also advises the Assembly of the need to develop a smooth working relationship with Gov. Akeredolu and be guided by the principle of checks and balance in government.”

It  wished  the new lawmakers a successful tenure.


