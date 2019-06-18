NiMet predicts cloudy, rainy weather for Wednesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with chances of rainfall and thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Tuesday in Abuja predicted cloudy morning over the central states and chances of thunderstorms over Yola, Jalingo, Abuja, Lokoja and Makurdi with day and night temperatures of 32 to 37 and 21 to 26 degrees Celsius.

It also predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over Bauchi, Gombe, Jos, Southern Kaduna, Southern Adamawa, Minna, Nassarawa and Abuja during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that Northern states would experience partly cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over Katsina, Kano, Potiskum, and Maiduguri axis during the morning hours.

It further predicted partly cloudy conditions and chances of thunderstorms over Sokoto, Yelwa and Gusau during afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 35 to 39 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience rains over Enugu, Abakilikid, Eket, Port-Harcourt and Uyo while the remaining parts are expected to be in cloudy conditions during the morning hours.

“Later in the afternoon and evening hours, rains are expected over the entire region with day and night temperatures of 29 to 33 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“There are still chances of thunderstorm activities over the country, although some places are expected to be in fine weather throughout the forecast period,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)