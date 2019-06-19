Nigerian Prof. arrested in Ghana for incitement

A Nigerian Professor, Austin Nwagbara has been arrested according to MyNewsGh.com by the Ghana Police Service for incitement following the contents of a leaked tape in which he was making damming remarks about Ghana’s educational sector and alleged harsh treatment meted out to Nigerian resident in Ghana.

Professor, Austin said “They (Ghana) are using our manpower. We have an advantage that we supply to them. What are we getting back? Insults!”

He was said to have reported himself to the Police in the company of Nigerian High Commission in Ghana, Ambassador Micheal Olufemi Abikoye and was subjected to hours of interrogation.

Professor Nwagbara in the above video said: The Nigerian community here is bad image for Nigerian we can take it back through the press, we can reverse. We have powerful media stations, channels broadcast all over world. Emm, well AIT has a problem now, NTA does many others, and there is online, active online social media they plot in Nigeria.

Let them come look at what we have said here today. Let them come here and run documentaries of the experiences on Nigerians and blast it all over the world. In three days Ghana will respond [clapping at the background]. I have been a media person, I have been a media person.

You cannot be here and suffering. Let the leaders get our media guys come here and cover what has been happening. Go to the student community go to the business community go to everywhere, come to the embassy. Go and confront the officials with the information and within one week, I can tell you part of what is happening. I’m sorry to say it but this is within us.

The present government in Ghana came on the grounds of Nigerian bashing. I have listened to things some of their top leaders have said all over the world in big major places. We did not take it back sir. If we take back they will sit up. So media strategy. One; Use their own media but you know everything I have been a press man there is no absolute truth in the media. The truth is even history is truth as presented. Let us use our own media and get back to them.