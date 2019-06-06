Nigeria not the only country popular for internet fraud— Actress, Stella Damasus

By Rotimi Agbana

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus Aboderin, may not have joined the recent campaign against internet fraud, popularly known as Yahoo Yahoo in Nigeria, but because the international community has been misled to believe that it is only in Nigeria that the crime is rampant, she has decided to share her view on the matter.

According to the actress who is currently based in the United States of America with her husband, Daniel Ademinokan, a popular Nigerian filmmaker, movie director and cinematographer, internet fraud is also on the rise in the United States of America.

“People think Nigeria is filled with scammers’ right? They have not experienced America. I get more than eight scam calls daily in this country and their methods are high tech. Please be careful with who you give information to. Scam alert, fraud America”, she said.

Speaking further, she advised people who mistake fame for wealth not to be deceived because they may end up shooting themselves in the foot.

“Fame does not mean success. Fame does not mean wealth. If you use fame to deceive others I truly hope you don’t end up deceiving yourself and believing your own lie. The good news is that you can use fame to become successful and wealthy. Take time off the fake life and learn from the millions of courses that can teach you how to create wealth.”