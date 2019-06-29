Nicholas Mutu, like Australia’s longest serving parliamentarian

By Cletus Opukeme

Nicholas Mutu is a quintessential parliamentarian and a political juggernaut, a goal-getter who is the longest-serving parliamentarian in the history of Nigerian House of Representatives.

He won his first election in 1999 on the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP), representing Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency in Delta State. His legislative skills earned him the office without a break for 20 years and still counting.

He is set for a groundbreaking record as the longest-serving parliamentarian in Africa in the Guinness Book of Record.

The Ijaw-born parliamentarian is doing creditably well and that has endeared him to the hearts of his constituents, just like the Australian longest serving parliamentarian, Bill Hughes who served his people in the lower house for over 50 years.

Hughes was born in London to Welsh parents. He emigrated to Australia at the age of 22 and became involved in the fledgeling labour movement. He was elected to the New South Wales legislative assembly in 1894, as a member of the New South Wales party and then transferred to the new federal parliament in 1901. Hughes combined his early political career with part-time legal studies and was called to bar in 1903. He first entered the cabinet in 1904, in the short-lived Watson Government, and was later Attorney General in each of Andrew Fisher’s governments. He was elected deputy leader of the Australian Labour Party in 1914.

Mutu is a grassroots politician, who understands the political calculation, unlike others, who visit their constituents only when a new time table for election is announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He is best described as a silent achiever, and a team player, who does his things without making noise.

The people of Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency have said that it is better for them to allow Mutu to represent them than to have another politician as their lawmaker.

A close source to Nicholas Ebimo Mutu said the controversial Maritime University was put to rest in favour of the Ijaw of Gbaramatu through the robust and negotiating prowess of Mutu, who changed the narrative at the green chamber. He has co-sponsored several bills in the green chambers which have been passed into laws for the benefit of Nigerians. He is popularly known as Mr Project.

Mutu served as the Chairman of Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State from 1996 to 1997. In 1999 he was elected into the Federal House of Representatives to represent Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency of Delta State under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He has won re-election bids in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 all under the platform of PDP.

He has served in various House Committees including; Banking & Currency, Niger Delta, Governmental Affairs, Sports, and Federal Capital Territory. He is currently the Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission Committee and the Niger Delta Affairs Committee.

Mutu attended Rivers State School of Basic Studies where he graduated in 1986. He proceeded to St. Clements University Caicos/Ireland, British West Indies, and graduated in 2003.

Opukeme writes from Warri. He is the publisher/Editor-in-Chief Daily Watch, an online media outfit