NGO launches #FlySuperFalcons campaign

An Abuja-based Non-Governmental Organisation, FAME Foundation, has launched the #FlySuperFalcons campaign in support of the Super Falcons as they begin their eighth FIFA world cup appearance in France.

The initiative is to take a side with the Reigning African Champion, the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, the Founder, Aderonke Bello, noted that the organisation launched the campaign to create awareness and visibility for Women’s Football in Nigeria and to also gather support from Nigerians.

She noted that the campaign will provide Nigerians the opportunity to lend their voices in support of the team, and also showcase the power in a unified voice and action for the Nigerian female footballers.

Bello urged Nigerians to contact the organisation to pick up their own postcard and share across the social media in support of the team.

According to her, “The campaign is launched to show support for the girls who have been consistent in bringing honour to Nigeria through their passion, combined talent and energy. The most decorated African female football team need the support of Nigerians, every individual, men and women alike. Super Falcons is the reigning African Champion after winning the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations Tournament in Ghana.”

“The idea is to get every man and woman to put their picture in a customised postcard designed by the organisation and share across social media with the hashtag #FlySuperFalcons, and to get yours, you need to simply send your name and the photograph across to the foundation via Whatsapp 08189015120.”

“However, FAME Foundation has been able to carry out several projects across Nigeria, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, and The Gambia through its several initiatives making positive impacts in the lives of Women and Girls.

“The #FlySuperFalcons will serve to reach a broader range of men and women; keeping the spotlight on Super Falcons, and Nigeria as a whole during and after the tournament.”

The Super Falcons will play their first match against Norway on Saturday, June 8, 2019