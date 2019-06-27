Neymar wants Barcelona return, says club’s vice-president

Brazilian superstar Neymar wants to return to Barcelona two years after quitting the club to join Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona’s vice-president said Thursday.

“What is correct, at the current time, what I have read, what I have heard, which seems exact, is that Neymar wants to come back to Barcelona,” Jordi Cardoner told a press conference at the Camp Nou.

He added that Barcelona had had no contact so far with the world’s most expensive footballer who joined the French champions for 222 million euros ($252 million).\

