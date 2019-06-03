Need for Speaker with no baggage

By Aisha Mahmud

NIGERIA has faced many challenges since the advent of democracy in 1999 to the present time. Issues of national identity, economic downturn, insecurity, infrastructure deficit, comatose education, poor healthcare, migration, have stared the nation in the face. Never has the country faced so much sense of despondency as we are all experiencing at the moment.

Since it has often been agreed that the legislature holds the key to the success of any democracy and as the bastion of democracy, there is need for an outstanding bridge builder, particularly in the House of Representatives, who can pilot the affairs of the house as well as protect the sanctity of the legislature without compromising its independence irrespective of party affiliation.

All eyes are now on the legislature, particularly the 9th Assembly, to pass legislation that will not only address these challenges but align with both the executive and the judiciary to navigate the country from this state of hopelessness.

The challenge for who would emerge as the new speaker of the 9th Assembly is enormous and it will be a great disservice to the country to have a leader shuttling in and out of the courts defending one allegation or the other and distracted from the business of leadership. Which is why a true speaker of the 9th Assembly must be one who is completely free from extra baggage that can hinder him from carrying out duties of great national importance.

This is where a pragmatic leader like Mohammed Umar Bago comes in. With his multi-lingual skill, he will be able to forge a trusted relationship that will create the bonding among his colleagues in the green chamber to achieve the needed cohesion that will deal with the many socio-economic challenges in the country. This astute and charismatic legislator towers head and shoulders above other contestants judging from his track records from the 7th Assembly till date.

He fits this profile judging from his managerial skills while in the private sector as a banker of extraordinary brilliance. His practice spanned many years of meritorious service while holding key positions in the banking industry. It is also noteworthy that after leaving the banking sector, the lawmaker joined politics and has served without any blemish till date, unlike some others who still have skeletons chasing after them.

He is, thus, the leader that is free and has no excess baggage to carry. At 45, the Niger State-born lawmaker has garnered enough legislative experience to help pilot the most vibrant Green Chamber in Africa. As chairman of the House Committee on Maritime, Bago stamped an indelible footprint, while following the footsteps of his predecessor, the current governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who managed the committee to the envy of all.

A very steadfast politician with a track record of consistency laced with absolute loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari from the days of the Buhari Support Organisation, ANPP, CPC and APC. He is a detribalised and loyal party man given the fact that he does not look at tribal marks or state of origin before giving employment to his immediate staff.

Nigerians do not want a speaker with a bag full of inconsistencies and a questionable character. Newly elected lawmakers should, therefore, look before taking a dangerous leap while casting their votes as most returning members know where to lace the survival of the incoming Assembly.

In the next few days, a new speaker will emerge to pilot the affairs of the House to churn out legislation that will benefit Nigerians. A Bago, without any criminal baggage or dent and with the right legislative experience, is the man Nigeria needs for now to occupy the number four position.