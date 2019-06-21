NCC moves to secure Nigeria’s cyber-space

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY— Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, yesterday, said it has established an Internet Industry Code of Practice for Internet service providers in the country to secure the country’s cyber space from intrusion by unauthorised users.

Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau of NCC, Mr Ismail Adedigba, during the 106th edition of the consumer outreach programme held in Benin City, Edo State, said the Internet code was a regulatory intervention expected to secure the country’ cyberspace against imminent threats from cyber attackers.

He said: “The code will also address issues such as online child protection, privacy and data protection among others. While the regulatory intervention and other initiatives are ongoing to sanitise our Internet space, telecoms consumers must play their role by taking NCC‘s awareness campaign seriously.”

Adedigba said NCC had designed a number of programmes to check the effects of cybercrime on telecom users in Nigeria.