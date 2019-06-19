NCC, ATCON, others honoured for ICT development role

By Juliet Umeh

The Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, alongside other seven companies and associations in Information and Communications Technology, ICT, were recently honoured for their roles in championing digital technology and broadband development in Nigeria.

The agencies and associations were recognised at the10th Edition of eWorld Forum in order to stimulate them for more work in helping Nigeria get everyone connected to digital platforms and services also at affordable rates.

Apart from NCC, other agencies, companies and associations honoured include Galaxy Backbone, Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria, ALTON, and the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria, ATCON, Rack Centre, Medallion, IXPN and eStreams.

According to eWorld Forum, NCC received the award of the Nigeria’s Best Corporate Governance and Regulatory Agency for its duty in carrying out its tasks and targets with focus and dedication. While Galaxy Backbone received Nigeria’s Best eGovernance Champion award for its work in building a sustainable economy using technology, uplifting the image of .ng locally and internationally and stimulating the development of local content on the Internet space.

ALTON got Nigeria’s Best ICT Development Advocate award for its dogged fight in ensuring that telecom operators operate in the best of environment to drive the needed development of the sector, and ultimately for the good of the Nigerian economy and its people while ATCON got Nigeria’s Best ICT Industry Development Catalyst.