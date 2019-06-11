NASS Election: Tight security as operatives bar vehicles entry into complex

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA – AHEAD of today’s election of principal officers of both legislative chambers of the National Assembly, security operatives barred vehicles from gaining entry into the National Assembly Complex.

All the entry points into the complex are manned by operatives of the Department of State Security, DSS, police and other agencies.

The SGF entry point close to the Complex that was partially opened was barricaded at the annex axis of the Complex as motorists were asked to use the main entry point.

The main entry point on Shehu Shagari road too was barricaded as motorists were asked to disembark and park outside.

As at the time of filling this report, the three entry points were still barricaded.