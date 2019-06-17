MyPGx eliminates trial and error in drug prescription — SYNLAB

By Gabriel Olawale

The Chief Medical Officer of SYNLAB Nigeria, Dr. Tolulope Adewole has expressed enthusiasm over the new breakthrough in the field of genetic testing which allow doctors to streamline the treatment of patients by personalising the choice and dosage of medication that are being prescribed.

Speaking during a cocktail event at SYNLAB Nigeria ultra-modern facility in Victoria Island, Lagos, Adewole said that people are unique and responds differently to medication but with MyPGx which is a once-in-a-lifetime pharmacogenetic test, “offers doctors opportunity to streamline the treatment of patients by personalising the choice and dosage of medication that is being prescribed. MyPGx results effectively eliminate “trial and error” and have been proven to significantly decrease adverse drug reactions (ADRs).

Adewole disclosed that SYNLAB, formerly PathCare Laboratories, spearheads three advanced genetic tests which are designed to improve precision in the practice of personalised medicine and enhance the quality of life in Nigeria.

“The tests are MyPGx, SportGen and NutriHealth. SportGen is geared to professional athletes and individuals who regularly partake or want to partake in physical exercise. The test determines an individual’s susceptibility to tissue damage and allows for the appropriate exercise routines to be recommended according to their genetic capability, forestalling breakdown or even death as a result of placing too much strain on the body. While NutriHealth recommends the appropriate diet and food intake to perform optimally at work or other aspects of life.

He added “We introduced these tests to address some disturbing trends in Nigeria. There are cases of Nigerians dying as a result of inappropriate exercise routines. Many Nigerians are using medicines that don’t work well with their bodies, while some just don’t know the right diet to get them to function optimally. Utilising these new tests, Nigerians will be better equipped to reach their full potential.”

Also speaking, Dr. Adenike Sobulo, who heads the new facility, said “We are emphasising preventive healthcare and wellness because this is the future of medicine globally. If practiced properly, it should have a positive impact on our life expectancy.

“At this our wellness centre, we encourage people to take control of their health. We have always promoted health checks and screening, and have different packages to suit every pocket. However, these new specialised tests transform an individual’s ability to manage their wellbeing and stay healthy.”