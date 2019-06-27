My second term will be better —Gov Bello

As APC Governorship Forum endorses him

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA —Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has urged people of the state to keep faith with his administration, saying his achievements in the first term will be child’s play to what he will do, if given mandate for another term.

Bello spoke yesterday in Lokoja, at the All Progressive Congress, APC, stakeholders’ meeting where the state executive council of the party resolved for indirect party primary election principle to pick the party standard bearer for the November governorship election in the state.

The stakeholders meeting was also witnessed by two serving governors, Bagudu Atiku of Kebbi state and the chairman of APC Progressive governors’ forum, Mala Buni of Yobe State and an ex-governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar.

The Kogi State governor said, “What I have achieved in my first four years in office is a tip of an iceberg, compared to what I’m going to do in my second term for the state. Before I assumed office, the security of the state that was having boundary with 10 states and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja was a nightmare, as cases of kidnapping, armed robbery and thuggery reigned supreme in the state.”

“I confronted these ugly incidents headlong, and today the story has changed. We were able to institute infrastructure and integration of people into the administration that has been operating without sentiment. Our driving force has been unity of purpose that has held us all this while and can be used to unite the country”.

Chairman of the APC progressive governors, Bagudu Atiku commended the party faithful in the state for their unflinching support that returned President Muhammad Buhari to power in the last presidential election.

He urged the party members in the state to perform the same feat in the November 16 governorship election, stressing that, “ Governor Bello is a dynamic leader that the party is ever proud of. He remains a gift of providence that should be supported all the time.”

State chairman of APC, Abdullai Bello said the party had performed unusual feat in the last general election where it coasted home all the 25-member of the state house of assembly and won 7 out of 9 senate seats, and 2 House of Representatives and seats.

“The political commanders that brought the winning in the general election are still much on ground and they are strongly behind us and the governor. The governor has made the party stronger by the recent collapse of the parallel executive council led by Haddi Ametuo. And with his achievements in the field of agriculture and security, he will be returned for second term, but that can be achieved by your support,” he said.

Equally, the former factional chairman of the party, Haddi Ametuo, said the storm was over and had collapsed his structure to the Abdullai Bello executive, saying “I have settled with my brother, governor Bello. People can say anything, I don’t care, I have moved on. I will support him with my factional exco”,