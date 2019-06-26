MTN utilises 800MHz spectrum with new 4G+ launch

By Prince Osuagwu

MTN Nigeria yesterday said it has launched 4G+ in Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt, saying the enhance service platform will help it deliver a premium experience to more people across the country.

MTN 4G+ runs on 4G LTE Advanced Technology, using a combination of the recently acquired 800 MHz spectrum and 2600 MHz. The added spectrum and advanced technology extend the reach and capacity of MTN’s data network in Nigeria and enables speeds of up to 200 Mbps. This means a 30-minute HD video could take as little as three minutes to download on 4G+, while the same video would take around eight minutes to download on standard 4G.

The telco said the service is immediately available and will deliver much higher broadband speeds, a more consistent connection and significant improvement in indoor coverage.

Chief Operating Officer, MTN Nigeria, Mazen Mroue said: “It’s about the customer. We put the customer at the heart of everything that we do.”

He noted that the launch of 4G+ represents a natural evolution from MTN’s already fast and reliable 4G network and further demonstrates the company’s commitment to continued investment in technology that caters to the present and future needs of its customers and country.

“As MTN, we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. With this enhancement, our customers in covered locations can expect faster downloads and uploads, and better browsing and streaming experiences. The successful launch of our 4G+ network is a momentous occasion, which advances our quest to provide world-class services to our customers,” he added.