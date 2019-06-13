Mother, child, six others perish in multiple crash

By Evelyn Usman

A multiple auto crash occurred Wednesday night along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, leaving eight persons dead, with 12 others severely injured.

Among those who lost their lives in the crash were a child and a woman suspected to be her mother, including six men.

The incident involved seven vehicles: a Toyota bus with plate number LSR 560 XJ,a Mazda bus marked XD 792 EZA , a Toyota Sienna with plate number ABC 512 ZV and Toyota Camry marked APP 196 RQ. Other vehicles were an Iveco tanker with registration number DED 776 XA, a Daf tanker marked APP 248 XT and a Daf container with registration number LND 04 XX.

It occurred around Danco filling station, along the expressway, at about 7.56pm according to the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun, Mr Clement Oladele.

He attributed the cause to excessive speed and reckless driving.

According to him: “From investigations, it was learnt that the unfortunate fatal crash was caused by speeding, reckless driving and loss of control on the part of one of the vehicles which led to a container fallen off from its hook on two buses. Other vehicles rammed into each other in the process, in an attempt to escape from the scene.

“The accident involved 43 persons, 12 persons which included five females and seven males, were injured while eight persons died in the accident,” he said.

The injured according to him were taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu and Fambis Hospital, Mowe, while the corpses were deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

He, therefore, cautioned motorists to observe a maximum speed of 50km per hour in compliance with the National Road Traffic Regulations, 2004, while driving on the entire stretch of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, informing that it was still undergoing rehabilitation.

