Man walks into police station, steals policewoman’s phone

UGHELLI – THERE was a mild drama yesterday at the Ughelli ‘A’ Division police station after a man with no business at the station, walked into the charge room and stole a mobile phone belonging to one of the female officers on duty.

The man who is in his mid-40s and simply identified as Moses slumped and allegedly fainted after he was apprehended in what was described as a ploy to evade arrest.

Though efforts to speak with Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Onome Onowakpoyeya was fruitless as at the time of this report, a security source from the Ughelli Police Area Command confirmed the incident to Vanguard when contacted.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that the suspect stole the phone from where it was kept at the police charge room.

“He had walked into the station under the pretence of wanting to lodge a matter only to steal a Techno A2 mobile phone belonging to the female policewoman on duty,” the source stated.

