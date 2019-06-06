LUXURY DUPLEX SAGA: My ordeal in the hands of Onye Eze, fake policemen — Okoro Blessing

By Rotimi Agbana

Barely two weeks ago, the internet was awash with a video where popular relationship blogger/expert, Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, was allegedly arrested and physically assaulted by one Onye Eze, a China based Nigerian billionaire businessman, for allegedly posing as the owner of a luxury 7-bedroom duplex, belonging to him.

Recounting her ordeal with Onye Eze during a chat with E-Daily, the victim, Okoro, explained how she was lured to the premises of the said duplex, located in Bricks Estate, Independence Layout, Enugu State, where she was forced at gunpoint to confess to a crime she didn’t commit.

“Someone invited me to the place and I sped down. Three guys came with belts and asked me to kneel down, I refused. It was when the gun men came that I had to kneel down. They locked the gate and said they were going to kill me, bury me there and nothing will happen. That would have been the truth because I left my house and nobody knew where I was, and they had already collected my phone.”

“I asked them what I did; they said the Inspector General of Police asked them to bring me. I asked if I could talk to him but they said they would slap me, that they will take me to SARS office. I was happy because I wanted to leave that environment because I was alone with them. That was when they handcuffed me and started doing the video that went viral. They asked me to say the things I said. I have not for once said that the house is mine; Onye Eze has his building and I have mine. I don’t know where this confession thing came from. But that is how the social media works; they choose what they want to believe. Maybe because they have heard that Onye Eze is a billionaire. It’s their perception. I have not even finished the gate of my house; I’m still doing the interlocks”, she said.

She added; “Onye Eze asked me to start rolling on the ground; I was rolling on the ground when that uniformed police man came out of the car. I ran to him and told him that I work with the police. If he was really a policeman, he would have asked me to identify myself when I said that I work with the police. But he said I should get out; he started ranting that he was going to shoot me. I was all alone there with nine people in front of me. There were four gun men in front of me with four guns to my head when I was doing that Instagram live video. From investigations those men are not real policemen. The handcuffs were to threaten me to confess; they weren’t police officers. It was just one person that was dressed like a police officer. Now they are making it look as if I went to do a video in the house and they caught me; that’s the impression they’re giving people and that’s what I’m trying to counter. All that drama was uncalled for.”

“Instablog said I took a picture with Onye Eze’s building and later trespassed into an uncompleted building close to his house to take another picture, which is a lie. I posted that picture about two years ago when I was still building my house and I deleted it because people advised me to wait till my house is completed before I post it. So, I was trying to talk to them that there is nothing like an uncompleted building close to Onye Eze’s house. I’ve sent pictures and videos to Instablog severally but they did not post them and I gave up.

“After making the video, my captors asked for N1million so that they can delete it, but I told them I didn’t have that amount. They asked how much I had and I said just fifty thousand. They later asked if I could transfer it but I said my phone was dead. Onye Eze was right there when all this was happening and he didn’t interfere. He was acting like the boss, making calls to his boys in China. I kept telling him that I wasn’t dragging any building with him; our buildings are at different locations”, she said.

However, in a chat chat with E-Daily, the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Amarizu Ebere said he couldn’t disclose much on the matter because the case is currently under investigation.

“The matter is currently under police investigation. Blessing Okoro wrote a petition to the Enugu State Police Command and the matter is presently being investigated. You know that whenever someone makes a report of this nature to the police, it has to be investigated. So, if I disclose anything to you on the matter now, it may mar the process since the case is still under investigation”, he said.