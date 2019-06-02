Knowing God is the set time!

Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him. Hebrews 11: 6

Moses asked who should I tell Pharaoh that you are? God’s response was “I am”. Exodus 3: 14. God introduces Himself to us based on our needs and what we want Him to be at any time we need Him to be. God wants to know what we think of Him and that is when our time sets. God is not going to become bigger and stronger, He will not love you more but what you need is to know Him. When you know Him, you walk in the manifestation as the son/daughter of God. The love of God is spread abroad by the spirit in our hearts. Knowing God and who He is sets us apart. Those who come unto God must know that He is. God is not trying to be; He is!

To know God and who He is, we need to forget everything we know initially. For something to exist it must be kept under the control of time. God cannot be put in the frame of time. For anything to be, it must be in God. Even the expression of time is in God. In God is life; for life to be alive it must be hidden in God. That is why God is so big we cannot know all of Him. That is why the bible says as we behold the image of God we become transformed.

Paul said I commend you to the word of His grace which can build you up to get an inheritance with Christ. What you know and what we have when we know God is different from what the world knows. When we do not know God, we become afraid of the things happening in the world and in our life. When we concentrate on what God has given to other we will not know what God has given to us. God has given you something and that makes you special and important.

Christ knows God and that is why He went into the synagogue and opened the page concerning Himself. The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised, To preach the acceptable year of the Lord. Luke 4:18 KJV. There is a page concerning you, when you open your page you will find the person that God has created you to be; you will find God.

There is a time that God has set for you, walk into it! How much of God do you know? That I may know him, and the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of his sufferings, being made conformable unto his death; If by any means I might attain unto the resurrection of the dead. Philippians 3: 10-11 KJV. When we know God, He will set us up for a set time. All He needs from you is to know Him and who He is.