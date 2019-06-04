Kanuri’s influence on Buhari (2)

Eric Teniola

SIR Kashim Ibrahim served as Chancellor of the University of Ibadan from 1966 to 1977, and then as Chancellor of the University of Lagos from 1977 to 1984. He did not return to politics.

He acquired little material wealth and had to sue for his pension as former Governor of the Northern Region. When he died on July 25, 1990, his reputation was shown by the great gathering at his funeral in Maiduguri, and by the appointment of his son, an architect, as Shettima of Borno soon afterwards.

He is remembered as an ardent educationist who in spite of his strong traditional upbringing clearly perceived and promoted the values and virtues of modern education.

Alhaji Waziri Kolo Ibrahim (1926-1992) was initially a member of NEPU, the Northern Elements Progressive Union. He organised the Damaturu branch of the association in 1950 and was the branch chairman in 1951.

In the late 1950s, he joined NPC and was appointed the Federal Minister of Health in 1958; in 1962, he was appointed the minister for economic development.

In 1960, he was part of the Nigerian delegation to the United Nations when the country was accepted as the 99th member of the U.N. In 1962, as minister of Economic Development, he presented to the parliament an ambitious capital expenditure budget over a six-year span based on a four per cent annual growth in GDP and investment of resources in productive projects to foster development.

In 1978, Waziri joined politics again, he co-founded the NPP along with Chief Kola Balogun. However, a disagreement with some party members such as Chief Adeniran Ogunsanya, Chief Olu Akinfosile and Chief Paul Unongo about Ibrahim becoming both the party’s chairman and its presidential candidate led to his exit from the party.

He then formed the Great Nigeria People’s Party. He was unsuccessful in the election, but was popular in his Kanuri base. His party won the gubernatorial election in Borno where the Kanuris are majority and in Gongola State.

Alhaji Shettima Ali Munguno (1926-2016) was a member of the Northern Region Parliament in 1959, education secretary and councillor for education, works and social welfare, Borno Local Government, 1959-65. He served as federal minister for Air Force and internal affair 1965-66; federal commissioner for trade and industries 1967-71; minister mines and power, petroleum and energy, 1972-75.

Alhaji Shettima Ali Monguno was also President, OPEC, 1972/1973. He was presidential candidate during the Option A4 Elections in the early 1990s in Nigeria.

He was leader of Nigerian delegation to UNCTAD II New Delhi in 1968 and member Nigerian delegation to United Nations for over 10 years. He died in Maiduguri on July 8, 2016.

Other prominent Kanuri politicians who played crucial roles in the first republic included Ibrahim Imam, Abba Habib and Muhammed Ngileruma.

In the Niger Republic, Kanuri political leaders include the former Prime Minister of Niger, Mamane Oumarou and former President of Niger, Mamadou Tandja.

The question then is will the Kanuris still play prominent roles in the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari?