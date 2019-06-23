Kalu expected to be fit for Guinea

Super Eagles striker Samuel Kalu is expected to be fit for Guinea after he collapsed due to “severe dehydration” while training with the team ahead of their opening game against Burundi yesterday.

Kalu was rushed to the hospital where he was stabilised and was back to the Eagles camp on Saturday doing well.

Team spokesman, Toyin Ibitoye confirmed that Kalu is in fine health adding that he didn’t suffer heart attack as was being speculated in the social media. “Kalu returned to the hotel in the early hours of Saturday and will remain under observation,” said Ibitoye.