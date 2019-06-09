By JULIET EBIRIM

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has released her wedding photos to debunk claims that she never got married and has been deceiving her fans. The actress slammed the blogger who made the claims and also shared a video showing her marriage certificate and all other documents that prove she got married in 1999 at the age of 21.

Sharing the proof of her wedding, she wrote: “They say silence is golden, but there are times one can’t help but address obvious situations. A journey just come blogger called Kemi, not Aunty Kem Kem oooo, decided to discredit my Mother’s Day video. She emphasised in her write up that I was never married and my ex-partner was a carpenter (though she claimed all was sent to her as usual) ?…. I saw her write up and chatted her up, sent my marriage certificate, she read and ignored.

“Then other smallies started blogging the story. When you land yourself in wahala now, you will say the information came from my phone or maybe a PA sent it. Just for my true fans, here is a video of my marriage certificate and my wedding pictures. Kemi Ashefon, may you go through all I went through and worse than I did, when you decide to tell your story, people will turn deaf ears and call you names…” she said

