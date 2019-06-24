Is there a global conspiracy against Africa?

By Obadiah Mailafia

LOTS of people believe in conspiracy theories. I am not one of them. Nor do I subscribe to the view of those philosophers of history who believe nothing significant happens in the world without some conspirators lurking behind it. I’m not also saying that most of our problems are caused by foreign powers. We are, in fact, largely the architects of our own misfortunes. This is not to say that conspiracies don’t exist. I have studied enough political theory since Polybius and Thucydides to know that conspiracies abound. What the philosopher Isaiah Berlin describes as “the crooked timber of humanity” still defines the character of our sinful world.

When I was a teenage undergraduate, I stumbled upon a slim little booklet titled, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, a document said to have been crafted in pre-revolutionary Tsarist Russia as a Jewish plot to enslave the world. In reality, it was a forgery designed to prepare the grounds for the mass pogroms visited upon the Jews in our bloody twentieth century. But global conspiracies do exist. Perhaps the leading theorist in this field is the American historian and political philosopher Carroll Quigley (1910-1977). Quigley graduated in physics at Harvard before switching to history where he eventually earned a doctorate. He was a pioneer of the “scientific method” in the historical sciences. After a stint at Princeton, Quigley moved to Georgetown University which was to be his academic home for the rest of his life. He taught and deeply influenced the young Bill Clinton who became president of the United States.

Quigley wrote The Anglo-American Establishment: From Rhodes to Cliveden (G.S.G. & Associates, 1981), a history of the elite trans-Atlantic secret society that was to shape Anglo-American relations for more than a century. He showed that there exists a global network of secret societies that ultimately call the shots as far as human affairs are concerned. To a large extent, the entire system of Western powers is shaped by these shadowy groups. Among them we have the fearsome Illuminati, International Freemasonry, the Mont Pelerin Society, the Club of Rome, the Bilderberg Group, the Trilateral Commission and the Council on Foreign Relations. Some of them, like the Illuminati, are so secretive that it is virtually impossible to know who its members are.

What sets these groups apart is that Africans and Black people are rarely ever recruited to its ranks. Barak Obama and Condoleeza Rice are among the elect few. Many of our leaders in Africa belong to the international confraternity of Freemasonry, even if, largely, as subalterns. Their primary mandate is to enslave the African people and to bring them under the dominion of Informal Empire on behalf of our Roman conquerors. Nigeria has been under the searchlight of the globalist conspirators for several decades now. Our glorious continent has been the playing field of Empires since the sixteenth century. It began with the trans-Atlantic slave trade, in which more than 20 million Black souls perished. And then we had what they called “legitimate commerce”, a precursor of gunboat diplomacy, colonial expropriation and conquest by force of arms. In King Leopold’s Congo Free State, for example, seven million Africans perished due to forced labour, genocide and the most brutal abuses known in the annals of human infamy. The Hottentots, a race of beautiful Africans in the Cape of Good Hope, disappeared as a consequence of genocide by the Dutch. The Herero of South West Africa (Namibia) were decimated by the Germans in a manner too horrendous for polite historians to recount.

After most of our countries received “flag independence” in 1960, the great pan-Africanist Kwame Nkrumah warned against the spectre of ‘neo-colonialism’ which he explained as the next stage of capitalism. Neo-colonialism works through a network of informal empire characterised by economic exploitation orchestrated by economic hit men, financial drainpipe scams, diplomatic chicanery, military and intelligence operations to destroy economies, undermine national cohesion and topple legitimately elected governments.

African patriots who fell victim to foreign machinations include: Sylvanius Olympio of Togo, Patrice Lumumba of the Congo, Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, Felix Moumie of Cameroon, Mehdi Ben Barka of Morocco, Eduardo Mondlane of Mozambique, Amilcar Cabral of Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde, Modibo Keita of Mali, Hamani Diori of Niger and Thomas Sankara of Burkina Faso. And I am told that the Chinese character depicting Africa in mandarin Chinese is Feizhou, meaning: “the wrong continent” – a jungle where nothing good happens.

The enemies of Africa deploy mass media manipulation and intellectual racism with subliminal messages of Africans’ innate inferiority. The Nobel laureate James Watson has been among those in the global scientific community spreading the evil propaganda that Africans collectively have a sub-normal IQ. There is a global conspiracy in Western academia to ensure that Egypt, the cradle of our great African civilisations, is hiked off from the mainstream of our continent. It is a conspiracy that coincides with the historical narrative of the Arabs whose racism against Africans is even worse than that of the Europeans.

The grand strategy is to place Africa at the bottom of the global hierarchy, whose only value is cheap labour and raw materials. Through global apartheid, we remain excluded from the main currents of global civilisation. Our continent has only three per cent of the voting rights in the IMF and the World Bank. We are not represented among the Permanent Members of the UN Security Council.

All of our ‘Franco-phoney’ countries remain virtual colonies of France. None of those regimes would survive if they decided to chart an independent policy. France controls their money and their foreign reserves. French companies monopolise their public utilities and have first right of refusal for all mining concessions. The French foreign legion exercises total military control over those countries. For the rest of us, the American Africom stands above our sovereignty like the Sword of Damocles.

We Africans are the most naïve people on earth. We have been too trusting of foreigners, believing in their innate goodwill, when, in fact, there is no evidence of such goodwill whatsoever. Most of what they call aid is a gigantic scam that ensures that more capital flows out of our continent than flows in. Centuries of racism and oppression have conditioned us into trusting and even loving the slave master even while he is scheming how to thwart our rise at every turn.

Does it then surprise us when the first incidence of Ebola broke out in the Congo forest not far from a secret research outstation controlled by a foreign power? Does it surprise us that the outbreak of Ebola in Liberia began not far from a centre for disease research controlled by a foreign power? What other viral diseases will they not come up with in future?

We are not trying to preach the gospel of xenophobia or racial hatred. I have more personal White friends than Black ones. I understand half a dozen European languages. I have spent time in several global cities either as a student, a visiting academic or as a consultant: Paris, Singapore, Tokyo, Brussels, Maastricht, Uppsala, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Bergen, Berlin, Bonn, London, Oxford, Washington DC, Boston, Ottawa and Montreal, New York. I am a cosmopolitan intellectual who shares the ideals of Socialist International. But I am not afraid to speak of what I know and believe.

What I know for sure is that foreign powers do not wish our continent well. I also know that until we get our act together we shall never earn the respect of the world. I also humbly submit that the renaissance of our continent will largely depend on what happens in Nigeria. It is for us that the bells of the millennium have tolled!