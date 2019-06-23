Is MMM back?

Is the Ponzi scheme Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox known as MMM back in Nigeria ?

Recall that in 2017, alot of Nigerians lost money to MMM.



According to a Tweet by a Guider recently saying ‘MMM is back and better…

What we have all been waiting for is back …’

Great News……MMM is back and better! What we have all been waiting for is back

supporting over 170 local different countries and is peer to peer

re-launched Janaury 2019. Provide Help (PH) and Get Help (GH) Now!

For more info join our whatsapp group:https://t.co/EDfsowNSa1 — Guider Tee (@TeeGuider) June 19, 2019

Also a message on MMM Nigeria website had read. “After much deliberation, we have made the conclusion that continuing the system operation, without our leader and ideological inspirer, is impossible and makes no sense,”

“Like sunrise in the morning , MMM Cooperation set the pace on the 22nd of January 2019 all over the world.

“From negligence by many to fear of unknown by prospective participants at the beginning; we are were we are today being most populous platform all over the world with six million participants all in space of four months,” a message on its website read.

But some Nigerians reacting to the news of MMM return are below

Not again pic.twitter.com/vpVYYGGhvc — The Yòrùbá Chinedu (@Dharmielorla) June 22, 2019

See them again o pic.twitter.com/Mjs8yURicD — DENG DENG🌐 (@UtchayMillion) June 22, 2019

Instead of MMM to kill me…. Make that one kill me Mbok pic.twitter.com/DQYm81UVOD — ObijayDaBoss (@ObijayB) June 23, 2019

If Nigerians catch u pic.twitter.com/2DxTR7usfI — Ayomide Adenuga 🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@D_Ayomide) June 21, 2019

U say wha??? Thunder fire u there… pic.twitter.com/jQJIG1BHj2 — IamCappesto (@abdrashy) June 21, 2019

Guy if I get you believe i will spend my last card and get you arrest pic.twitter.com/Jh5UFjcmk9 — Lucky (@luckiest2020) June 21, 2019

Sir/Ma… I want to invest heavily, can we see? pic.twitter.com/lvgNFfnW87 — Sabii Shawarma_Chicken&Chips_Chicken&Boli (@PeaceEnny) June 21, 2019

A news article on the MMM website read thus

Beloved Mavrodians,

In honour of our beloved founder, Sergey Mavrodi of blessed memory; we awoke his legacy by starting the operation of MMM Cooperation on Jan 22nd,2019.

This is after 5months thorough examination of the old system in order to make his legacy worthwhile. Like sunrise in the morning, MMM Cooperation set the pace on the 22nd of January 2019 all over the world.

From negligence by many to fear of unknown by prospective participants at the beginning; we are were we are today being most populous platform all over the world with 6MILLION participants all in space of 4months.

So far, we have being able to introduced some key concepts for sustainability of the system. Some of which are:

-The Introduction of 10% downpayment. Which helped in achieving prompt payment of 90% and reduction of fake PH in the system.

– We started with automatic upgrade of guiders with requirements attached. And it has helped in having a strong foundation for the community.

– Recently we introduced MMMC GUIDERS SCHOOL with intention to make our managers well groomed in the ideology of the community.

Beloved participants, in 4 months of operation all over the world; we have record of 6MILLION participants as members of this great community.

We were able to achieve this through your commitment. We have a lot of new ideas on the way in ways to achieve a sustainable system.

We assure you of our commitment to continual of our late founder’s legacy. Let it be in know that you are in the right community as we are from Sergey Mavrodi and have all his blueprint intact. Keep participating as we assure you to always be with you.

We appreciate you for your support so far in our journey to where we are.