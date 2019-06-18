INYC urges Buhari to appoint Itsekiris

By Urowayino Jeremiah

The Itsekiri National Youth Council, INYC has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the Itsekiri ethnic Nationality while constituting his new cabinet, noting that the Itsekiri Nation gave 35 percent of total votes the All Progressives Congress APC recorded in the presidential election in Delta state.

INYC made this known in a statement signed by its President and Secretary Comrade Agbateyiniro Weyinmi and Comrade Appearance Afejuku yesterday in Warri.

According to the group, “The dredging of Escravos Bar in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, by your administration, 39 years after the last dredging took place, left us further convinced that polling massive votes for you in a state dominated by Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was the only way to go. It is now history that Itsekiri votes in Warri South, Warri South-West, and Warri North Local Government Areas as well parts of Delta Central Senatorial District and Edo State, was en-block for you, to ensure your reelection. This is a reflection of the confidence we have in your administration amid difficulty in our geographical location.

The statement read, “It would shock you to know that even though Itsekiri land has the largest deposit of crude oil in Delta State from verifiable records, the only opportunity we had to produce the Executive Director, Projects, in the board of NDDC was terminated abruptly. Only Itsekiri Nation with its endowed Oil and Gas Resources has suffered such aborted key appointment in the board of the commission, whereas other ethnic nationalities that make up the composition of the development agency, had successfully completed their tenure.

“We will not lose faith in our resolve that your administration will correct the perceived injustice, by appointing an Itsekiri indigene with a pedigree as Chairman and Managing Director of the soon-to-be constituted NDDC Board.

“The multi-billion dollar Gas Revolution Industrial Park Project, GRIP, Ogidigben otherwise known as EPZ, in Warri South-West Local Government Area, which was unattended to by the relevant MDAs in your first tenure, is one key project the Itsekiri Nation pray that you set machinery in motion for its immediate take-off as promised by Vice President YemiOsinbajo when he visited His Majesty, OgiameIkenwoli, The Olu of Warri.

“The age-long Koko-Ogheye Road and Omadino-Escravos Road Projects, which have the huge potential of opening up the coastal communities and boosting socio-economic activities from the Benin River and Escravos axes to the South-West region, is also of utmost priority to us and we are begging that your administration immediately take up the project in full flight and awarded to companies with reputation in this regard, as you have done to other inherited age-long projects across the country”.