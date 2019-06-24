Insecurity: PDP chides Buhari over Army Chief’s comment

…Urges NASS to step in

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday said recent comment credited to Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai that troops battling insurgency and banditry in the land were not committed enough, has vindicated the party that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed in his duties as a Commander-In-Chief.

The party noted in a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party singled out President Buhari for blame over the growing insecurity in the land, stressing that it is his duty to protect lives and properties of Nigerians and residents of the Nigeria.

The statement read: “Mr. President, as chief security officer of the nation, should not hide under an army chief to push blames when he had failed to take appropriate steps to secure the nation and refused to heed wise counsel by well-meaning Nigerians to reorder his parade and re-jig the nation’s security architecture for effectiveness.

“Instead, the Buhari-led Presidency had carried on with endless lip service, empty assurances, unnecessary blame game and obvious lack of tact, while the nation is being ravaged.

“There is no doubt that despite the cluelessness of the Presidency, our fighting troops have remained gallant, patriotic, making sacrifices and risking their lives in defending the country.

“One would expect that under the prevailing situation, a Commander-in-Chief should have risen up to the occasion, step up actions, resolve the issues and ensure that all efforts are galvanized to provide all necessary requirements for our troops combating insurgency and other acts of violence against our nation.”

The party also called on the National Assembly to save the situation by immediately using its legislative instruments to wade into the situation in the interest of the nation and her citizens.