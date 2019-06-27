Insecurity: Delta monarchs decry rising killing, kidnapping

Call for vigilance, alertness by Deltans

By Maryann Michael

Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, DSCTR, has called for more vigilance and alertness among Deltans in the face of heighten insecurity in the country.

In a five-point communiqué issued at the end of its monthly meeting in Asaba, chairman of the council, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, decried the spate of killing, kidnapping and other criminalities across the country, saying Nigerians should adopt proactive measures to ward off any form of attack by herdsmen.

The meeting was attended by the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli I, the Orodje of Okpe, Orhue I, the Obi of Abavo, Uche Irenuma II, and other traditional rulers across Delta State.

Flanked by the Pere of Akugbene-mien, Pere S. P. Luke Kalanama viii, the chairman of the council charged the federal authorities to be more decisive and firm in its approach to tackling insecurity in the country.

The traditional rulers also deliberated on the activities of Presidents-General of communities, saying the council would not tolerate the usurpation of the authority of monarchs under whatever guise.

While underscoring the need for closer collaboration between community development unions and the traditional institution in promoting peaceful co-existence and order in the society, the royal fathers said they would not condone any parallel administration in their domains.

They said: “As traditional rulers of our different kingdoms, we will not allow presidents-general of development unions to take over the mandate of overseeing the affairs of our subjects. We want to us this opportunity to draw a line between the responsibilities of presidents-general and the sacred mandate of the revered institution of traditional rulers.

“We pledge our continue support to Delta State government and assure that all efforts will be geared towards the attainment of the stronger Delta vision of the Okowa administration in the next four years.

“We are particularly satisfied with the performance of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in his first tenure as he managed the finances of the state to the greatest advantage of Deltans as exemplified in the execution of people-oriented projects, which have impacted on the lives of the people.”

The monarchs congratulated the governor on his successful inauguration and his birthday anniversary coming up on July 8, 2019.