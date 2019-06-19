Infrastructural Development: How Umahi is rewriting narratives in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

THE developmental revolution taking place in Ebonyi State cannot be undermined or relegated to the background considering its enormous impact on the lives of Ebonyi Citizens now and in years to come.

Since the present administration came on board on May 29, 2015, it had been putting modalities in place to ensure an upgrade, upward rise and facelift of the entire state amidst the merger resources within its reach.

ALSO READ:

One of the single most significant assignments that were carried out by the Governor David Umahi led administration was the construction and reconstruction of all internal roads within the State capital, which hitherto was in a state of disrepair and abandonment. These roads were now built on concrete to ensure their durability, sustainability, and longevity.

The Governor who is a renowned Civil Engineer that understands the texture and topography of Ebonyi soil had stated in different fora that every road constructed by his administration had the propensity to last for 50 years before any reconstruction work can be done on it.

In addition, the administration also commenced the construction flyovers across the state. This is to ensure a free flow of traffic within and outside a state capital that is gradually increasing in size and population as the development has given the State both an Industrial and modern outlook unlike before.

Following the impact of this laudable initiative, Governor decided to extend the project to local government areas of the state including Onicha, Ohaukwu and Ishielu LGAs of the State.

In furtherance to the present administration’s giant strides, it has begun putting modalities in place to commence the construction of all the ring roads which cut across 7 LGAs of the state.

The approval of the loan for the construction of these roads by the Federal government was possible following the Governor’s harmonous relationship with the Heads of various federal Ministries and parastatals in the country.

So, once these roads are constructed in the second tenure of the present administration, it will increase the moveability of agricultural produce from the rural to the urban areas and also facilitate the infrastructural development of communities in the affected LGAs in the state.

In pursuing his mission of developing the state beyond the inputs made by his predecessors, the Governor announced the construction of Ebonyi State International Airport, which will be a 17 minutes drive from Ebonyi to Enugu metropolis.

One of the prestigious projects constructed by the present administration during its first tenure was the construction of a multi-billion naira Ebonyi State Ecumenical Centre. The Center accommodates 10,000 worshippers at a sitting with world class facilities including water fountains in and outside the complex.

The state government decided to embark on such a massive project in order to bring Ebonyi people even foreigners closer to God and improve both the aesthetic sense and value of the state capital.

Other projects still ongoing include the construction of the Muhammadu Buhari Glass Tunnel, Ebonyi State Shopping Mall with design from Dubai, New Ebonyi State University Teaching Hospital, Uburu, Industrial Clusters, renovation and reconstruction of the Margret Umahi International Market, construction of Cottage industries, construction of Water scheme in Ivo LGA, construction of the new government house among others too numerous to mention.

With these ongoing projects across the state, it is now clear to doubting Thomases that the Governor is not only determined to improve the infrastructural development of the state but also to change its narratives beyond the scope of the South East geopolitical zone of the country.

Vanguard