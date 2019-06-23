I’m planning to help many inmates – Naira Marley

Tolulope Abereoje

Embattled singer and rapper, Naira Marley who was recently released on bail from jail on Friday, June 14th 2019 have shared a bit of his sad experience, vowing to help some prisoners regain their freedom.

The ‘Issa Goal’ singer, who started engaging his fans on social media soon after his release revealed via his Instastory that there are people who could be innocent of the charges levelled against them that are languishing in prison due to the poor judicial system in Nigeria. He added that the prisons also seem to be a place where rich Nigerians send people that offends them.

“I have to help a lot of people in jail. I met one guy who has been in jail for 9 years but has never been to court, I mean they haven’t even found him guilty yet. What if he is not even guilty? I met another person who has been in jail for over two years because he is in a relationship with one rich woman’s daughter and the woman locked him up for not leaving her daughter. I can’t change Nigeria but together we can,” he said.