Igbobi Hospital partners international experts on limb deformity

By Tolulope Oke

The Medical Director of Igbobi Orthopedic Hospital, Dr. Mustapha Alimi, has said that the hospital is collaborating with advanced institutions, through staff training, to bring them to Nigeria to share technical expertise.

Alimi, who said this in Lagos at the Advanced Limb Deformity Conference titled: Trained the Trainers Course, held at the hospital, said plans have been concluded to bring international experts to teach their personnel more about limb deformity.

He said, “This specialty that is coming up now, which is Limb Deformity, has some advantages: it gives new life to children who have k leg, born- leg etc and it provides better success than we used to achieve.

“We are collaborating with advanced institutions that are doing what we want to do. There are two ways we do the collaboration: we support our personnel to go there, learn and come back; that is not expensive. Another way is bringing those people here. This has advantage because they will use our own tools and do what we want them to do. More of our people will be trained.

“We are happy to have the programme here in Nigeria. We are still going to have more programmes. We had one this year and we are still going to be having one by July, and we are going to bring international resourceful persons to show us things that we need to know. And they are going to use our own tools. That will increase the capacity of our services.

We have a very long standing relationship with Song Network. Before the programme, we had sent some of our personnel to the US and they are doing better. Our patients are happy because of the good services they are receiving from our doctors. So why won’t they appreciate it. Sign Network even subsidises their material and gave us ambulance for our patients.”

The event was attended by some foreign experts on limb deformity from SIGN Fracture Care International, US.

They include Dr. Richard Gellman, Dr. Ken Thomas and Dr. Raymond Liu.

Meanwhile, earlier speaking, Dr. Gellman said the focus of the 20-year-old centre is to help treat human internal fracture, internationally.

He said, “We have reached out to 240,000 people world-wide; fifteen African countries and fifty hospitals. Our focus in African nations is to train African Surgeons on techniques and fracture management and deformity correction.

“Nigerian Surgeons are very receptive to techniques of training on correction of deformity. We will tell you that Nigerian Surgeons are wonderful amongst other African Surgeon that we have trained.

East-Africa, Nigeria is far ahead around all nation, that is why we have decided to use here as our training center.”