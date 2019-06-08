I made 8m naira in two weeks, I can boast of 75m in … – Bobrisky

Popular controversial cross dresser, Bobrisky has once again decided to brag about his financial success on social media but this time, he didn’t attribute it to any external aid or influence.

The 27-year old entrepreneur while sharing screen shots of his recent bank alerts, claims that his eye lashes business, Bob Wings, made over eight million naira in just two weeks, a feat he says should make his fans proud of him. He also revealed that he has seventy-five million naira in one of his many accounts, which includes the ones in Nigeria and overseas.

“Guys, you all need to be proud of me. I opened an account for my lashes business because I don’t want to mix my personal account with my business account. Guys, in just two weeks of my lashes sales, I made 8.5 million naira! Imagine how much will be in my other accounts. I have five accounts in Nigeria, one account in UK and one in USA. I can still boast of 75 million naira in only my Ecobank account,” he revealed.