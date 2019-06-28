I have never raped before, not even as an unbeliever! – Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

Following the revelation made by Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola, that Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, of COZA raped her when she was 18, the pastor through the offical Instagram page of the church has said that he has never raped anybody not even as an unbeliever.



Pastor Biodun Fatoyinb said: “I am aware that there has been a recent media publication on YouTube operated and owned by RED Media Group which shows an interview by Chude Jideonwo with Busola Dakolo.

“Prior to now, we had adhered to our policy of ignoring rumours from social media accounts as we knew that several statements had been made to extort the church of money and myself through blackmail, harassment and intimidation. We have refused time and again to accede to their request, which has infuriated them over time, because of this they have gotten more aggressive.

“Unlike previous statements where innuendos were used and there was no direct mention of myself or the Church, the recent video released on YouTube has now made direct criminal allegations against me in the interview granted by Busola Dakolo which are fallacious, non-existent and which are all denied in every measure.

“As an individual and as a Church, we love and support people and we would never condone any form of abuse, harassment, or intimidation of anyone. I have never in my life raped anybody, even as an unbeliever and I’m absolutely innocent of this.

“Busola Dakolo, who has made this false allegation and her family attended the church during the early start of the church in Ilorin in 1999. I never had any private interactions with her beyond my pastoral duties. Looking at her status and that of her husband, I am dumbfounded why she would say such a thing.

“As expected under the ethics of Journalism, it would have been expected that I should be confronted with these false allegations prior to any publication, instead of resorting to the social media with the intent to ruin my reputation and bring down the church.”

”