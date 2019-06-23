I have breasts that don’t fall – Bobrisky

Tolulope Abereoje

Nigerian crossdresser, OkuneyeIdris, a.k.a Bobrisky has over the last few months got fans quizzing him to know if his breasts are fake or not, he has decided to lay these speculations to rest.

Recall in May when Bobrisky shared photos of his cleavages on his Instagram page and many claimed he was wearing a silicon bra, which was quite obvious.

Well, in a viral video, Bobrisky, who prefers to be called ‘pretty lady’ rubbished all reports stating that they are real and they were surgically done.

“Yes, I have breasts and one good thing about my breasts is that they don’t fall; if you press my breast from now till tomorrow, my breasts will still remain intact because it’s a surgical breast, not natural. That is one advantage of having a surgical breast. So don’t ask me what type of question next time, take note. It is real breasts.