HR-V completes Honda passenger car line up

MANAGING Director of The Honda Place, THP Limited, Mr. Arun Rishi, has disclosed that the recent introduction of the new Honda HR-V Compact Sports Utility vehicle has led to the completion of the Honda passenger car line up in Nigeria.

The managing director who spoke at the unveiling of new Honda HR-V in Lagos recently said the company was confident that the compact SUV will surpass all expectations in its segment especially in the area of driveability, comfort, economy, safety and durability. He based his conviction on the fact that he has driven the car and can attest to the quality as the best in class.

Rishi said, “with the all new HR-V, Honda completes its model line-up to be in the best position to cater to all passenger car segment.”

The Honda Place boss said the HR-V was assembled by Honda in Nigeria, ading that it comes on the heels of the Accord, which was the first locally assembled Honda vehicle to roll-out of Honda Automobiles West Africa’s, HAWA, assembly facility at Ota – Ogun State in 2015.

He added, “we can’t but be thankful to the Federal Government’s National Automotive Industry Development Plan that made this initiative conceivable.”

To this end, he commended the director general of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, Mr Jelani, and his team for their continuous support towards industrialisation of the Nigerian economy.

As with the all new HR-V, Honda continues its commitment to maintaining global standards and supplying products of the highest quality at a reasonable price for the joy of mobility to as many customers as possible, in Nigeria.

He said that having been associated with Honda for over 25 years in Nigeria, it is truly remarkable to see how the brand has developed and innovated over time, especially in Nigeria adding to its society.

At The Honda Place, we thrive not only in guaranteeing the joy of buying for the customers or the joy of selling for the dealership or the joy of creating for the manufacturer, but essentially, the joy of sustaining the product useable history, using our state-of-the-art after sales service support facilities located strategically across the country, he said.

It is against this backdrop that we are entirely grateful to HAWA for their continued support and oversight functions, assisting Honda Place with its goal of ensuring maximum customer satisfaction.