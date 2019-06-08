How Oshiomhole survived “coup” scare

.As S’East APC demands House Speakership

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole might have survived the plot to force him out of office, following revelations that he still has the confidence of his two maim backers, President Muhammadu Buhari and party leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Saturday Vanguard sources revealed that in spite of the string of electoral losses by the party in the last general elections, both the president and the former Lagos state Governor believe in the capacity of Comrade Oshiomhole to stir the party out of troubled waters.

The development, it was learned has now forced some hitherto complacent governors of the party to now align with the national chairman, a move that has thwarted efforts by some stakeholders in the states to rise against the Chairman.

The source said; “So long as the two men who brought him to power are still backing him, Oshiomhole is going nowhere, mark my words on that. You can see that Shuaibu is on his own and that is why they didn’t invite him to yesterday’s National Working Committee, NWC meeting.

“Oyegun started fighting Asiwaju who brought him to office and when push came to shove, he could not survive because he had no strong backbone behind him, but that is not the case at this point”, he added.

S’East again demands speakership

Meanwhile, a group of APC members across the five states in the South-east undewr the aegis of South-east Equity Alliance, have again asked the leadership of the party to zone the Speakership of the ninth House of Representatives to the region.

Addressing a news conference after a closed door meeting with the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole Friday in Abuja, spokesman of the group Hon. Barrister Kingsley Ononuju, said it has presented Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba, as the choice of the zone.

“We have competent and qualified honourable members of the House of Representatives with excellent track record in public administration and grounded in the nitty- gritty of lawmaking. Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba, a detribalized Nigerian, is one of them.

“He is a man of integrity, with effective political structure both in the north and south. A proficient team player, humble and dedicated.

“Hon. Nwajiuba, is also eminently qualified and favourably disposed to rendering service, unifying and building a better Nigeria by working harmoniously with the executive. His goal is to give real meaning to governance, through dynamic legislative service.

“He has emerged and we have to support him. The entire southeast including the caucus in the House of Representatives, should rally round and make sure that he succeeds.

“No one should be under the illusion that power and plum positions can be obtained through patronage or on a platter. There must be a push and effort.

“Thank goodness, some prominent Nigerians and groups like the political strategist, Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, of Kaduna State and the formidable Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), have joined the fray in support of the southeast but that is not enough.

“We, as the conscience of Southeast, have to make an impact so that other Nigerians and interested parties, will know that we mean business and not ready to give up.



When this is done, we believe that they will take us seriously and our goal will be achieved.

“This crucial moment, calls for concerted action, unity of purpose and oneness.

“Certainly, with the Speaker of the House of Representatives going to the southeast, it will enhance peace and help contain all forms of restiveness in the region.”

While lamenting the exclusion of South-east in the first tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC group said: “The last time the Southeast headed any organ of government, was during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and that brought stability in governance, peace and progress, especially with the sterling performance of the likes of Senators Ken Nnamani, Pius Anyim etc. In 2019, we must be present at the Nigerian pinnacle of power.

“For this reason, we call on all the governors, elected members of the National Assembly from the southeast zone, and other major stakeholders from the area, to come together, pool resources, so as to give this effort, the necessary impetus.

“At this point, we are asking, is Southeast part of Nigeria? That pertinent question must be answered this time, with the emergence of Speaker of the House of Representatives from the southeast geopolitical zone.”