By Dayo Johnson, Akure

COCOA stakeholders want increased local processing and consumption of cocoa derivatives through inclusion in the school feeding program.

They equally lamented that poor coordination, low productivity of farms and poor quality beans are the key challenges facing the cocoa sector.

These were among their recommendations at the Cocoa Stakeholders’ Roundtable organized by PIND Foundation in collaboration with Ondo State government held in Akure.

Executive Director, PIND Foundation, Dr. Dara Akala, who read the communiqué, said, “The cocoa sector has the potential to grow the Nigerian economy like it did in the 60s.

“For this to happen, however, there is the need for proper coordination of all functions within the cocoa sector and greater effort towards increasing the quantity and quality of cocoa beans being produced from the Niger Delta in particular and Nigeria in general.

“More attention needs to be paid to technology and innovations working with cocoa research institute and agro input producers and manufactures.

“Government needs to come up with harmonized plans and policies that will ensure proper coordination and support towards improving cocoa bean quality”.