How Abuja pastor raped me – Busola Dakolo

The wife of popular Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo, Busola Dakolo has reveled how a pastor of church raped her at 18.

Busola Dakolo a mother speaking in a video spoke of how the pastor came to her house and raped her and told her she should be happy he was the one who took her virginity.

One particular day, Pastor came to meet me and he said, you don’t like to talk and he was like how are you and I was like I’m fine. He started coming to my house and my family was very involved in …,”

Timi Dakolo too had once alleged that the same pator sexually abuses his church members

Timi Dakolo in May has taken to social media to allege that a call out the pastor.

Dakolo shared,

“Common wealth ko Zion ni. Church is suppose to fix broken people and not crush people who show up in church needing God.”

”Your Abuja pastor you people are shouting mentor and praising everywhere should be in jail. The amount of pain and ruins he has left innocent girls in. Forcefully taking away their innocence even in their teenage years. Forever leaving a deep dent in their soul..Man of which God?”

Dakolo further advised the ladies who have been victims of the pastor’s act to know that they are not alone.

“To all the women out there that have been a victim to this issue, you are not alone. Your truth will be heard whether people believe your truth or not.”