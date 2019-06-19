House Leadership: PDP Mounts Pressure on Dogara to accept Minority Leader

…Secondus, NWC to meet with House Caucus today on principal officers

…As PDP sets to retain Onyeama, Barde as Deputy leader, Minority Whip

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – STRONG Indications have emerged that the National Working Committee, NWC of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is mounting serious pressure on the immediate past Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara to be the Minority Leader in the 9th National Assembly.

Vanguard gathered that the delay in producing the list of Principal Officers from the House of Representatives is due to the fact that the former Speaker from Bauchi, North East is refusing the officer, against the backdrop that he wants to be a floor member now.

According to a source, the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus and members of the NWC will today meet with PDP Caucus in the House of Representatives where the list would be finalised and a letter written to the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila to read when the House reconvenes July 2nd.

A source told Vanguard that if Dogara finally accepts to be the Minority Leader, he will replacing Leo Ogor who was the Minority Leader in the 8th House of Representatives.

According to the Source, Chuchu Onyeama may retain his former position of Deputy Minority Leader, same as Yakubu Barde who will retain his position as Minority Whip.

The party will have to look for who becomes the deputy Minority Leader because Binta Bello who occupied that position in the 8th National Assembly, did not make it back.

Recall that the PDP NWC and Senators on the platform of the party, had last week, elected Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Abia South as the Minority Leader.

Also elected were Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, Taraba South who retained his position as the Deputy Minority Leader, same position he held in the just concluded 8th Senate.

Senator Philip Aduda, FCT also retained his position as Chief Whip, a position he occupied in the 8th Senate.

Senator Clifford Ordia, Edo Central was elected the Deputy Minority Whip.

Senator Emmanuel Paulker, Bayelsa Central was the Deputy Whip in the 8th Senate following the elevation of Senator Biodun Olujimi, Ekiti from deputy whip to Minority Leader when Senator Godswill Akpabio left, having dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Congress, APC.