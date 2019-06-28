Herdsmen invade Ogun village, attack villagehead

By Daud Olatunji

Unknown herdsmen have invaded a village in Ogun state and attacked a 76-year-old village head, Chief Ismail Adasofunjo .

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the killer herdsmen allegedly invaded Seriki village in Alabata ,Odeda local government area of the state .

The herdsmen were said to have invaded the village around 7:30pm attacked the septugenarian ,leaving him with deep cuts of machete in the head .

The victim was reported to be in a critical condition as he could not speak as of the time of filing this report .

He was said to have been rushed to a nearby hospital following the machete cuts by herdsmen over his wife alleged failure to sell Cigarette to them on Thursday night.

At the community on Friday morning, it was observed that the victim could not speak as he was still in coma at the Alabata health center .

His wife, Mrs Bilikisu Adasofunjo explained ,” They wanted to buy Rothmas from me around 7:30 pm yesterday, but I told them I don’t have that brand and they immediately charged at me and I ran into the house and quickly locked the door but my husband was behind the house hearing the noise.

” He then stood up to see the cause of the noise, one of the herdsmen ,then met him on his way and macheted him in the head.

“This is gradually becoming unbearable for us, the government must come to our aide orlse”.

The villagehead of Alabata ,Chief Sanusi Waheed, confirmed the incident,saying that , he had reported the development to the police to the Divisional Police Officer .

Oba Waheed said ” the herdsmen came to Seriki village yesterday night (Thursday), They saw the victims wife and asked him to sell cigarette to them .

“The woman told them he does not sell the brand of cigarette they requested. Maybe they thought she did not want to sell to them . The man was at the backyard but the noise attracted him, while approaching the scene of the incidence, one of the herders attacked him with a cutlass in his head.

“They inflicted machete cut in his head and went back into the bush after they attacked him” .

We won’t allow such here in our village . We don’t want the situation to get out of control and that is why we are shouting to the world now before we will attack any herdsmen we see” .

The state Police Public Relations Officer ,Abimbola Oyeyemi could not be reached as of the time of filing this report .